Judge refuses to bar 3 Wisconsin incumbents from 2022 ballot

A federal judge in Milwaukee has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bar Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson from the 2022 ballot over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capital.

The Capital Times newspaper in Madison reports that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed the case on Friday.

He said the lawsuit wasn't “procedurally proper.”

The lawsuit alleged the three Republicans violated the “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The clause prohibits anyone from holding federal office who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution but also has engaged in insurrection against the United States.