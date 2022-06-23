© 2022 WXPR
Politics & Government

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
wisconsin-capitol.jpg
www.goodfreephotos.com
/

Republican legislators in Wisconsin have quickly adjourned a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state's dormant abortion ban without taking any action.

Evers called the Legislature into special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the nation.

Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and out in 14 seconds just after noon.

Assembly Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out in 25 seconds.

Wisconsin banned abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe the ban would go back into effect.

