Pro-abortion rights protest brings hundreds to march in Wausau

Over 500 people took a stand on abortion rights on Sunday.

Both anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights groups stood in Wausau's 400 block, sharing their opinion.

While pro-abortion rights protesters marched for change, their anti-abortion opposition said they want to find different solutions to abortion.

"We love women, and we love the child, and we are just trying to find a solution that is best for the woman and her child," Kimberly Connolly, an anti-abortion protester said.

Pro-abortion rights protester Aurora Leonhard said she is trying to take her anger and use it toward change.

"I think it is just really important to fuel your emotion into the fight," Leonhard said.

Protesters marched from the 400 block and over the Scott street bridge, eventually circling back to Wausau's downtown. Speakers shared their stories and experiences with the crowd and expressed their anger with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Organizers encouraged protesters to register to vote to have their voices heard in upcoming elections.

Both non-profits and community members offered personal hygiene, contraceptives and monetary contributions that will be donated to the Women's Community.