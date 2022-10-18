Redistricting Reminder: See how recently drawn district maps change who you are voting for this November

As you head to the polls next month, you may notice your current representative is not on the ballot.

Many State Assembly District lines shifted after the redistricting process since the 2020 census.

74th Assembly District

The 74th district has largely remained the same.

It still includes all of Iron and Price Counties.

The lines have shifted a bit in Douglas County and Lac du Flambeau is no longer included in this district.

Democratic Representative Beth Meyers is not running for reelection.

On the ballot for that district will be Democrat John Adams and Republican Chanz Green.

34th Assembly District

On the other hand, District 34 has seen some of the most significant changes.

It no longer includes parts of Forest and Florence Counties.

Lac du Flambeau has been added to this district which is now comprised of all of Vilas County. All of Oneida County except Nokomis is also included in this district.

Incumbent Representative Rob Swearingen and Democratic challenger Eileen Daniel are on the ballot for the 34th district.

36th Assembly District

All of Florence and Forest Counties are now part of District 36.

This district also includes Menominee County as well as most of Marinette and Oconto Counties.

No part of Langlade County is included in this district anymore.

Incumbent Republican Representative Jeff Mursau is being challenged by Democrat Ben Murray in this district.

35th Assembly District

District 35 now includes all of Lincoln and Langlade Counties.

There are also some small sections of neighboring counties including Nokomis in Oneida, Townsend Lakewood and Mountain in Oconto, as well as parts of Marathon and Shawano counties.

Independent Todd Frederick is challenging Incumbent Republican Representative Calvin Callahan for this assembly seat.

All of these races are on the November 8th ballot.

12th and 25th State Senate Districts

State Senate Districts remain largely the same in the Northwoods.

The biggest change is Lac du Flambeau is now in District 12 instead of 25.

District 12 Senate Race is not on the ballot this year. State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R) currently holds this office.

District 25, which includes all of Iron and Price Counties, will be on the ballot.

Democrat State Senator Janet Bewely is not running for re-election.

Democrat Kelly Westlund and Republican Romaine Robert Quinn will appear on the ballot for that state senate race.