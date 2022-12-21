New Langlade County District Attorney appointed

Langlade County has a new District Attorney.

Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Kelly Hays.

The appointment fills a vacancy being created by District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert’s resignation.

Hays will serve as District Attorney for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Kelly Hays has demonstrated a passion for pursuing justice and has built strong working relationships to that end,” said Gov. Evers. “She will be a great district attorney for the people of Langlade County.”

Hays joined the Langlade County District Attorney’s Office in May 2019, where she is currently an assistant district attorney. In this role, she handles a wide variety of cases, ranging from serious violent felonies to traffic and ordinance violations. She is the primary attorney responsible for the county’s first offender program and THC diversion program, both of which she helped develop with the current district attorney.

“It is critically important for our local law enforcement to have a collaborative working relationship with our District Attorney’s Office,” said Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley. “I am delighted to see Kelly appointed as our district attorney for Langlade County. I look forward to working with Kelly to protect the citizens of the city of Antigo and Langlade County.”

Hays is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and the University of Wisconsin Law School. She previously served as the executive director of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.

“I am pleased to accept the appointment by Gov. Evers to Langlade County District Attorney,” said Hays. “I look forward to serving Langlade County in this new capacity, continuing to build on my strong relationships in our court system and with our excellent law enforcement. As district attorney, I am committed to serving our community with integrity, openness, and diligent pursuit of justice.”