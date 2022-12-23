Federal funding bill includes money for projects in northern Wisconsin

Funding for several projects in northern Wisconsin was included in the massive federal spending bill that just passed the Senate.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

She announced more than $255 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects she supported has been included.

Among projects in the north, the Laona Rescue Unit would receive $2-million, 93-thousand for construction of a new station.

The city of Park Falls would receive close to $1.7 million to repair and improve the aging public infrastructure of the City of Park Falls Municipal Water and Sewer utilities.

Ashland County would see $900 thousand to protect one of Madeline Island’s widely used and most at-risk stretches of road along Lake Superior from catastrophic failure. If nothing is done to protect the road, it is estimated to fail due to erosion damages within the next ten years.

The federal spending bill now must go to the House of Representatives.