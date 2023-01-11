Evers to host budget listening sessions virtually and in-person

Governor Tony Evers is holding a series of listening sessions ahead of budget talks in the state.

It's an opportunity for people to share what they’d like to see prioritized in the next state budget.

Calling them the “Doing the Right Thing” Listening sessions, Evers is hosting four sessions in the next two weeks

Virtual Budget Listening Session

Wednesday, January 11, at 6 p.m.

Register to attend here.

Budget Listening Session in Wausau

Thursday, January 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Register to attend here.

Budget Listening Session in Superior

Tuesday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m.

Register to attend here.

Budget Listening Session in Eau Claire

Wednesday, January 18, at 5:30 p.m.

Register to attend here.

Members of the Joint Finance Committee also typically hold listening sessions ahead of the budget-writing process.

Dates and locations for those have not been announced.