Meet the candidates: Mary Burns for Oneida County Judge

It’s been about six months since Governor Evers announced his appointment of Mary Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court.

She says she’s enjoyed her time on the bench so far.

“The courthouse setting is perfect for me. I feel like I’ve done well for Oneida County and its residents with my decisions,” said Burns.

Prior to being appointed, Burns had her own law practice in Rhinelander and ahead of that she spent almost 15 years working as a public defender.

“During that time, I worked in 10 different counties. I’ve seen more than 20 different judges in action. I’ve seen how different counties and different judges and different DAs, how they proceed, and I’ve learned to pick and choose from what I’ve seen so I can be the best judge possible,” said Burns.

Burns believes her background in law as well as careers outside of the justice system, like teaching and running a small business, gives her the skills needed to make sound judgments in the courtroom.

She says experience, integrity, and intelligence are the three most valuable skills a judge can have.

“I’m smart enough to see the pitfalls I guess that might come before me. I’m calm, collected, and respectful. I think with that commonsense approach and integrity I’m the best candidate to stay on the bench,” said Burns.

Burns wants to establish a drug wellness court in Oneida County, something she assisted Vilas County with doing.

“You’d have to have your head in the sand if you didn’t know that Oneida County has a tremendous drug problem,” said Burns.

Drug courts are more intensive than extended supervision.

They’re also funded through federal grants which Burns says would save the county money.

“It’s just a wonderful organization that’s been established all across the country. It’s not like Oneida County has to reinvent the wheel,” she said.

Burns says another big challenge facing the judicial system right now is the lack of attorneys.

Burns says they’ll often have to reach out to Madison or Milwaukee because there are not enough attorneys for the caseload.

She’s been trying to work with local teens interested in law.

“It strikes me that we really almost have to recruit from within our own community. Let’s talk to kids at the middle school and high school age and get them interested in going to college, becoming an attorney, and coming back,” said Burns.

The Primary is Tuesday, February 21.

Also on the ballot is Oneida County Corporation Counsel Mike Fugle and Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek.

Stay with WXPR this week as we hear from all three candidates.

