Governor talks about funding to address PFAS contamination during visit to Wausau

Flanked by cabinet members and local officials, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers toured Wausau's Water Treatment Facility just a day after signing the state budget into law.

In that newly minted budget, $125 million was set aside to help communities fight PFAS.

Republicans say it will be used to cut down on firefighting foam - which they say is a major contaminate - and Evers said it will be used to hold contaminators accountable.

Evers said, "Hopefully, it will help municipalities do the right thing like Wausau is doing. We have to hold people accountable, the people that make PFAS - and also the state - needs to step up."

The Governor and Republicans shared different opinions on whether or not $125 million is enough money.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg weighed in on what it means to get this assistance from the state.

"It's great to be able to show what we're doing, and also advocate for that funding, so that the ratepayers of Wausau Water Works aren't the only people spending money on this," Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg said that the city will continue to work with the DNR to keep the water clean and file lawsuits against those that make PFAS.