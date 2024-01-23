© 2024 WXPR
Governor Evers to deliver 2024 State of the State address tonight

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published January 23, 2024 at 5:10 AM CST
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The state budget plan Evers unveils Wednesday, Feb. 15, will include tax cuts for the middle class, a plan to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in their stadium until at least 2043, higher spending for public schools and a new way to fund local governments.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Morry Gash/AP
/
AP
Democratic Governor Tony Evers will deliver the 2024 State of the State address tonight.

It will outline what he wants to see for the state in 2024.

Last year, Evers declared 2023 as the “Year of Mental Health”.

You can watch the address on his YouTube channelor through Wisconsin Eye. It starts at 7:00 p.m.

Evers’ address will be followed by the State GOP response from Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu which can be seen on Wisconsin Eye.

Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
