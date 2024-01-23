Governor Evers to deliver 2024 State of the State address tonight

Democratic Governor Tony Evers will deliver the 2024 State of the State address tonight.

It will outline what he wants to see for the state in 2024.

Last year, Evers declared 2023 as the “Year of Mental Health”.

You can watch the address on his YouTube channelor through Wisconsin Eye. It starts at 7:00 p.m.

Evers’ address will be followed by the State GOP response from Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu which can be seen on Wisconsin Eye.

