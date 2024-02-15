© 2024 WXPR
Application sought to be Forest County District Attorney

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST
Forest County needs a new District Attorney.

Gov. Tony Evers announced that he is seeking applicants for Forest County District Attorney.

The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Charles J. Simono’s resignation, effective March 8, 2024.

The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.Those interested in applying for the position can email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Fri., March 1, 2024.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
