Rep. Swearingen announces reelection bid for 34th District

Representative Rob Swearingen announced his bid for reelection Tuesday.

The Republican from Rhinelander has served as a state representative for the 34th district for six terms. He is seeking his 7th two-year term.

In a statement announcing his re-election bid, Swearingen said he “strongly advocates for lowering taxes, expanding broadband access district-wide, promoting tourism, and addressing the unique issues that only people in the Northwoods face.”

“I am extremely humbled by the amount of support and encouragement I have received to run for a seventh term in the Assembly. As a restaurant owner for 30 years, I understand firsthand the challenges our communities and businesses face with the recent lack of tourism and record-high inflation. I will continue working to keep taxes low and the government out of your daily life. Over the past decade, the legislature has pushed forward with policies and reforms that provided our state with a great economic climate. I hope to continue on this trend in my next term,” said Swearingen.

The 34th District includes Oneida and Vilas Counties.

