Wisconsin Republicans return LeMahieu to leadership spot in state Senate

Devin LeMahieu will return as the Republican majority leader of the Wisconsin Senate.

The GOP caucus elected LeMahieu to the position during a meeting Thursday. LeMehieu said in a news release that the top issue for Republicans this legislative session will be returning the state's funding surplus to families.

LeMahieu, of Oostburg, has represented parts of Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties in the Legislature since 2015. He served as majority leader during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 sessions.

He'll preside over a smaller majority this session. Bolstered by new district boundaries that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers enacted last year, Democrats flipped four Republican districts in Tuesday's election and shrank the GOP majority from 22-11 to 18-15. The gains have given Democrats hope of retaking the chamber in the 2026 elections.

The new electoral maps also helped Democrats make substantial gains in the Assembly. They flipped 10 Republican districts, shrinking the Republican advantage in that chamber from 64-35 to 52-44, with three races still undecided.

Assembly Republicans are expected to pick their leaders on Nov. 12. Speaker Robin Vos has said he plans to run for the chamber's top spot again.