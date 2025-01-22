Evers 2025 State of the State Address to highlight youth mental health needs and lowering costs for families

Governor Tony Evers will give the State of the State address tonight in Madison.

The address is where Evers lays out his priorities for 2025.

In excerpts of the address released earlier today, Evers plans to highlight the need for investments in healthcare and lowering costs for families.

His budget proposal calls for investing nearly $300 million to provide comprehensive mental health services in schools statewide.

“The state of our kids’ mental health continues to be concerning for me, both as a governor and as a grandfather. A kid in crisis may be distracted or disengaged and may not be able to focus on their studies, if they are able to get to school at all. I fought hard to secure $30 million in our last state budget to support school-based mental health services in schools across Wisconsin. But that was just a fraction of what I asked the Legislature to approve," Evers is expected to say, according to excerpts of the address.

Evers address will also focus on the lowering the cost of childcare, prescription drugs, and lowering out of pocket costs for families.

The address begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Capitol.