Elected officials in Wisconsin react to federal funding freeze, now put on hold by a federal judge

President Trump’s administration issued a memo calling for a temporary halt to federal grants and loans.

A federal judge has put a temporary hold on that order, and Wisconsin has joined a lawsuit to stop it.

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday Wisconsin is joining a coalition of states in a lawsuit to immediately stop a new Trump Administration policy aimed at unilaterally forcing all federal agencies to stop nearly all federal assistance and grant and loan funding that support kids, families, and communities in Wisconsin and across our country.

The memo generated confusion and concern from organizations that depend on federal funding to provide services.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking his administration to delay the decision to halt federal grants and loans and provide more guidance.

The letters states, “With very few details and specifics available, virtually no time for ample review and consideration, and no direct communication to date, states are left to plan for the worst, and Wisconsinites and millions of Americans who are rightfully alarmed and concerned by this unprecedented decision are left scrambling.”

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump’s executive orders including those ending DEI and the green new deal.

The memo said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany said in a statement, “President Trump pledged to bring greater accountability on how taxpayer dollars are being spent, and he is delivering on that promise. The temporary funding pause allows his administration to review spending, ensuring funds are directed toward initiatives that benefit the American people. Per the White House guidance, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and food stamps will continue without pause.”

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin said she’s heard concerns from constituents about funding being cut off for “cops and firefighters, childcare, combatting the fentanyl crisis, and food for kids."

In a statement, she said “We are talking about real people’s lives; real people’s ability to eat, stay safe, or live a healthy life is on the line. I want to be clear, Democrats and Republicans passed laws providing this funding for our kids, families, and communities, and ripping it away is an unconstitutional power grab. I will fight it at every step.”