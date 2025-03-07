Wisconsin group pitches in to help voters share views with reps in Congress

As new federal policies and proposed funding cuts spark confusion and chaos, Wisconsinites are looking to voice their concerns to their elected officials, and some are being met with resistance.

In Congress, $2 trillion in spending cuts for programs that serve low-income families, seniors, kids and people with disabilities are being proposed. Every Republican lawmaker from Wisconsin in the U.S. House of Representatives voted for the budget resolution. Though it is not final, more than a million Wisconsinites could be affected.

Meghan Roh, program director for the advocacy group Opportunity Wisconsin, said people are having a tough time trying to share their views when members of Congress will not schedule meetings.

"The campaign arm of the House Republicans are encouraging members to not hold these meetings, which I think tells you just how much energy there is around these issues," Roh observed.

Last week, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., abruptly canceled a scheduled event because too many constituents were planning to join.

Roh said Opportunity Wisconsin has launched a website where people can petition their members of Congress to hold town hall meetings.

The move to shave $880 billion from health and energy programs is a part of President Donald Trump's governmentwide agenda to curb what he calls waste and abuse, and deliver on promised tax cuts.

Nearly 300,000 Wisconsinites are covered by Medicaid and CHIP, and about 71,000 receive SNAP benefits in the districts of Orden and Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

Roh emphasized people are anxious to have a say.

"Those are real numbers about real Wisconsin families that rely on these programs in order to make ends meet," Roh noted. "If House Republicans and those in the Senate go along with this plan, that can mean some very devastating impacts for Wisconsin workers and families."

It could be a monthslong process to implement the budget resolution. The Senate passed its own budget last week, which is much different than in the House. The two chambers will negotiate a final version, which would then go to the White House for approval.