WI’s ‘nonpartisan’ Supreme Court race is anything but

Early voting for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race starts this week and, although the seat is technically nonpartisan, both candidates have clear political alignments and backers that are being heavily scrutinized. The topic prompted some of the sparks in last week's heated debate.

Republican billionaire Elon Musk has poured millions into backing Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel in the April Supreme Court race. Musk's company Tesla is suing the state for denying its request for dealers licenses - a case that could reach the high court.

University of Wisconsin-Madison mass communications professor Michael Wagner said the state's rule about justices making their own decisions about when to recuse themselves from cases makes the election outcome that much more consequential.

"It's in a presidential swing state, it's on a swing court," said Wagner, "and the cases that are going to come before the court are going to be cases where the donors in the election, most notably Elon Musk, have a clear interest and a clear path they want the winning judge to take."

Judge Susan Crawford of Dane County has been called out for receiving campaign money from Democratic billionaire George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Spending on this race is expected to top the historic $56 million spent on the last state Supreme Court race.

Millions have been spent on ads to sway undecided voters. A recent Marquette University poll found many say they still don't know enough about each candidate. Wagner said he doesn't think they'll have a dramatic impact on the election outcome, and predicted party allegiance will drive most voters. But he notes some of the ads egregiously misrepresent the candidates - such as a Schimel campaign ad that featured the wrong Susan Crawford - which speaks to today's contentious political climate.

"We live in this environment where it's just easier to take the shortcut that feels good in the moment," he said, "even if it's not true, even if it isn't good for the long-term 'project' of living together and governing together as citizens."

The April 1 election is already in the national spotlight, as it will determine the political influence of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Early voting begins next Tuesday.