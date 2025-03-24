Woodruff Town Chairman dies at 66

The Town of Woodruff has lost a dedicated public servant.

Woodruff Town Chair Michael Timmons died Saturday at Howard Young Medical Center.

He was 66-years old.

In addition to being the Woodruff Chairman, Timmons served on the Oneida County Board.

He will also be remembered for decades of service to the Woodruff Fire Department, including many years spent as the chief of the department.

Services for Mike Timmons will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chappel in Woodruff.