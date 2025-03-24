© 2025 WXPR
Woodruff Town Chairman dies at 66

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:18 AM CDT
Michael Timmons
Michael Timmons

The Town of Woodruff has lost a dedicated public servant.

Woodruff Town Chair Michael Timmons died Saturday at Howard Young Medical Center.

He was 66-years old.

In addition to being the Woodruff Chairman, Timmons served on the Oneida County Board.

He will also be remembered for decades of service to the Woodruff Fire Department, including many years spent as the chief of the department.

Services for Mike Timmons will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chappel in Woodruff.
Politics & Government WoodruffTown of WoodruffWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
