Bill to make Sextortion a felony clears Wisconsin Assembly

Bradyn's Law, the law named after an area teen who died by suicide earlier this year, was passed by the Assembly in Madison Wednesday.

The bill will now head to the state Senate for approval.

The law, which makes "sextortion" a felony under the law, will allow law enforcement to go after those responsible for this new crime that's been becoming more prolific across the nation.

The bill also provides that a crime victim, or the victim's family member, is eligible for payment from the Department of Justice's crime victim compensation fund.

The bill is called Bradyn’s Law in honor of late D C Everest student Bradyn Bohn.

Bradyn had fallen victim to Sextortion, where someone is lured into sending intimate photos, and then threatened with the release of the photos if the victim doesn’t pay up.

Representatives Brent Jacobson and Pay Snyder, who helped introduce the legislation, spoke on the Assembly floor before the vote.

"I think we need to send this measure out, and join other states to make a statement that we care about our youth, and stay away," Snyder said.

Bradyn's family was present in the gallery for the vote.