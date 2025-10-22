Wisconsin lawyer: 'Cure' for white Christian nationalism is separation of church, state

As the influential rise of the white Christian nationalism movement can be seen across the country, a Wisconsin-based law expert argued the solution hinges on the separation of church and state.

The extremist ideology, which experts say has ties to the MAGA movement, asserts America is and must remain a "Christian nation."

Andrew Seidel, vice president of strategic communications for the group Americans United for Separation of Church and State, called Christian nationalism a "sinister, exclusionary movement" attempting to redefine America and reshape its laws. He stressed it distorts both the Christian faith and the country’s constitutional democracy.

"Christian nationalism is not the same as Christianity. So not every Christian is a Christian nationalist," Seidel stressed. "Really important to make that distinction."

White Christian nationalism is a subset of Christian nationalism which asserts the white race and culture is superior. Research shows such views are most prevalent in Midwestern and Southern states which voted for President Donald Trump. About 30% of Wisconsinites are white Christian nationalists, according to the Public Religion Research Institute.

Seidel pointed out the rise of the movement in the U.S. is a backlash against realized equality. He explained the latest influence can be tied back to Brown vs. Board of Education, when preachers began using abortion as a political wedge to mask racist views. Seidel explained some conservative white Christians feel their dominant status is being threatened and are retaliating through white Christian nationalism. He added violence is almost inevitable when it collides with a belief system like this.

"This comes out sideways in a number of ways, like them being able to do stuff that they believe they should have the privilege to do in public," Seidel underscored. "Say the words that shouldn't be said, tear down things like DEI and suffer no consequences."

Seidel explained it is about reclaiming power and privilege they feel they have been losing. He argued the separation of church and state is the solution and protects the ability of citizens to think freely while upholding the values the U.S. was founded on.

"Our Constitution was the first to declare that power comes from the people, not from gods," Seidel stressed. "So those first three words, ‘We the people,’ they're poetic, but they're also so much more. They're a declaration of power, a revolutionary declaration of power for the time."