Sunday 11 PM-Midnight

INDIGEFI is a weekly one-hour show featuring an eclectic blend of modern Indigenous music, hosted by Alexis Sallee. The show introduces you to the future of Native music with new and trending artists, while honoring the past by diving into the tracks that have shaped what we hear today. The highlight of each program is an artist interview with a featured musician. These interviews explore the unique Indigenous background and passions that inform the artist’s work.