Ski for Light is an international non-profit that aims to teach visually- and mobility-impaired adults the sport of classic cross-country skiing.The lack of snow made the ski-part of the Ski for Light event in Rhinelander last week a bit hard to pull off.But in true Northwoods fashion, they found a way to make the best of it.
