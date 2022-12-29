Country Haven Farm launches capital campaign to build cabin retreat for veterans

Otto and Vickie Reetz started Country Haven Farm in Gleason to make it a special place for veterans.

For years, Otto has been taking veterans out on fishing and hunting trips through their non-profit Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin.

But that wasn’t enough.

The couple wanted to create a place where veterans and their families could truly relax and just get away from it all, according to Vickie.

“We’ve discovered there’s a need for these guys and gals to get away. Literally away, off the grid, away from everything. The families that have come up and stayed here have said, ‘We didn’t realize how bad we needed this until we got here. We just don’t want to leave,’” said Vickie.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR Vickie and Otto Reetz bought the Gleason dairy farm in the spring and are working on converting it into a retreat for veterans.

The Reetz’ have fixed up the old dairy farm.

It’s home to cows, goats, donkeys, and pigs.

Veterans and their families can stay there free of charge.

Currently, there’s an RV on site for them to stay in, but the couple is hoping to build a cabin this spring.

“We have had blueprints drawn up. It’s basically a house, it’s not a cabin but we’re calling it a cabin. It’s a two-bedroom home. It will be all ADA accessible. Two-bedroom, one bath, open concept, private home on the property. It will face out into, I call it the back forty, but the woods and the fields on the farm. It will be completely private,” said Vickie.

Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin has launched a capital campaign with a goal of raising $150,000 to build the cabin.

You can learn more about sponsorship and the project on their website.

Vickie also invites people out to Country Haven Farm to see what they’re all about.