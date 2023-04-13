Multi-county Veterans Expo to held in Rhinelander on April 28

Benefits for veterans change so regularly it can be hard to keep up.

Oneida County is hosting a multi-county Veterans Expo later this month to help keep veterans and their families up to date.

On April 28th, the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander will fill with more than 70 vendors who offer services to veterans.

It will include organizations like Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Iron Mountain, American Legion, and Wounded Warrior United of WI.

Veterans Service Office representatives from Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Vilas counties will be there. There will also be a Tribal Veterans Service Office representative.

Tammy Javenkoski is Oneida County’s Veterans Services Officer. She says it’s a great resource for veterans of all ages, as well as their families and friends.

“We encourage everybody to come down. I don’t think anybody is going to walk into the dome and walk out knowing less than when they walked in. There’s just so much out there. 75 vendors is a lot of vendors. So there’s a lot to learn,” said Javenkoski.

Javenkoski says the veteran service officers try to host this event every two years, but it’s been four since it was last held.

“Veterans’ benefits, surviving spouse benefits, family benefits, they change constantly so it’s a great way up on the benefits that they’re entitled to and teach them about new things they may have never heard of,” she said.

It’s recommended, but not required, that veterans bring in their DD 2-14.

“It’s always good to have just in case because it shows your veteran’s status. If you wanted to apply for any benefit, that’s the one form you are going to need. We encourage people to bring them if they have them, but again not a necessity,” said Javenkoski.

The event is on April 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander.

There is no cost for this event.