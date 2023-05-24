Remembering and honoring the reason for Memorial Day

Since 1998, people have gathered at Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

The Veterans Memorial Ceremony started out small, according to Rick Smith, chairman of the Veterans Ceremony at Union Grove Cemetery, Inc.

“There were six people. We graduated to where we are today. We’ve had up to a thousand at this ceremony,” said Smith.

It’s not just the number of attendees that’s grown.

There’s usually a flyover if the weather cooperates and there’s a veterans memorial at the cemetery now.

“And also, because of the veterans ceremony, we now have a new Northwoods National Cemetery. We were instrumental in getting that going,” said Smith.

The Veterans Memorial Ceremony is Saturday, May 27.

People usually start gathering around 10:45 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m.

Smith says attending the ceremony is a simple act to honor those that gave their lives serving our country.

“You’re talking an hour, two hours out of your life once a year, I think it’s a very small thing to do once a year to pay those respects for our military service men and women,” said Smith.

There is a free luncheon at Cassian Town Hall following the ceremony.

Riders can also join in the Einar H. Ingman Veterans Memorial Motorcycle Honor Procession that goes from the American Legion Post 93 in Tomahawk to Union Grove Cemetery head of the ceremony.

If you’d like to participate in the procession, Smith recommends calling Nick Blennert (715) 574-2060.

You can learn more about the ceremony here.