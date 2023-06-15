Northwoods Veterans Homestead buys land in a major step toward goal

The Northwoods Veterans Homestead now has land to start building the homestead.

About two years ago, Gordy Edington heard about a veteran experiencing homelessness in Rhinelander.

Being a veteran himself, he wanted to do something.

Not just for that veteran, but any veteran that may need help with housing.

“We were understanding that there are homeless veterans in northern Wisconsin and most of them are north of Highway 29. So we undertook the challenge to see what we could come up with,” said Edington.

He came up with the Northwoods Veterans Homestead.

When complete, it will be a complex of tiny homes, a Veterans market, a garden, and a community center.

Wednesday, the organization purchased 3.57 acres of land just east of Rhinelander where it will be built.

“We were lucky to find this piece of property east on 8 on River Bend Road. I stopped at the real estate agent to ask her about it. She called the owner. The owner came in and we closed the deal today,” said Edington.

Northwoods Veterans Homestead says it will be hosting fundraisers in the future to help break ground.

Edington says they’ll start with the community center and go from there.

You can learn more about the effort at https://northwoodsveteranshomestead.org.