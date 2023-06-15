© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Veterans Affairs

Northwoods Veterans Homestead buys land in a major step toward goal

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT
From left to right is Barbara Taylor, Laura Tadych Durkee, John Taylor, and Gordy Edington. The Taylors sold the land that will be the future site of the Northwoods Veterans Homestead.
Northwoods Veterans Homestead
From left to right is Barbara Taylor, Laura Tadych Durkee, John Taylor, and Gordy Edington. The Taylors sold the land that will be the future site of the Northwoods Veterans Homestead.

The Northwoods Veterans Homestead now has land to start building the homestead.

About two years ago, Gordy Edington heard about a veteran experiencing homelessness in Rhinelander.

Being a veteran himself, he wanted to do something.

Not just for that veteran, but any veteran that may need help with housing.

“We were understanding that there are homeless veterans in northern Wisconsin and most of them are north of Highway 29. So we undertook the challenge to see what we could come up with,” said Edington.

He came up with the Northwoods Veterans Homestead.

When complete, it will be a complex of tiny homes, a Veterans market, a garden, and a community center.

Wednesday, the organization purchased 3.57 acres of land just east of Rhinelander where it will be built.

“We were lucky to find this piece of property east on 8 on River Bend Road. I stopped at the real estate agent to ask her about it. She called the owner. The owner came in and we closed the deal today,” said Edington.

Northwoods Veterans Homestead says it will be hosting fundraisers in the future to help break ground.

Edington says they’ll start with the community center and go from there.

You can learn more about the effort at https://northwoodsveteranshomestead.org.

Tags
Veterans Affairs WXPR NewsNorthwoods Veterans Homestead
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Related Content