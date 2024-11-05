Green lights show respect for veterans in Lincoln County

In honor of Operation Green Light, a nationwide celebration of veterans that involves lighting up certain buildings with green light, Lincoln County will be doing the same to their own buildings as a way of saying thank you.

The County Services Center, Courthouse, and Jail are some of the buildings that will be lit up throughout the month of November.

Matthew Pultz from Lincoln County Veterans Services, says that even thought the gesture might seem small, it will go a long way with vets.

Pultz said, "When they re-entering the civilian communities, they're putting that uniform away, so it's being still seen, recognized, and appreciated for what they've all done."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 1,500 veterans in Lincoln County. Pultz said that they can now look to those buildings and see their community supports them.