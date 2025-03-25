Michigan war veteran helps fellow vets access lifesaving resources

Michigan is home to more than 470,000 veterans, yet many have never accessed the military benefits to which they are entitled. The gap in support prompted a local war veteran to take action.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 200 Michigan veterans died by suicide, well above the state's average, and the number is growing.

Joshua Parish, president of the nonprofit service organization VETLIFE and an Iraq War veteran, is working to change it. His organization, which started in 2018, provides veterans with sustainable resources, free events and community support to help them navigate civilian life. Parish said one of their flagship events called VetFest attracts more than 3,000 people at each event.

"We have 60 resource providers that help connect the dots," Parish explained. "What we're seeing is one month after the VetFest event, a 60% increase in veterans going down to their local resources, which is what we want."

Parish emphasized his main goal is to educate and empower veterans to be their own best advocate. He believes by doing so, it will decrease the veteran suicide rate.

More than 8 million U.S. veterans are 65 and older, nearly half of the veteran population. Many face isolation, depression and struggles transitioning to civilian life, even decades later. As a veteran, Parish has battled mental health challenges himself. He added many feel a loss of purpose and betrayed by the government they once served.

"If you can give these veterans or help cultivate the sense of purpose, the sense of identity, and just make them feel like a person again, I feel like that's going to drastically reduce the veterans' suicide rate," Parish contended.

Many veterans rely on VA pensions, Social Security or disability benefits, making it crucial for them to know and access the resources they have earned.