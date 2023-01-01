WXPR 40th Anniversary Celebration

Join us on Friday, June 16th from 5-8pm at Hodag Park in Rhinelander to celebrate 40 years of WXPR Public Radio!

The free event will feature live music from funk and jam band New Salty Dog, and you'll also be able to learn about Project North, a music, art, and sustainability festival, September 15 + 16 in Rhinelander! There will be WXPR merchandise available for purchase as well as food, ice cream, and beer.

Here's the lineup of food trucks who will be serving at the event: