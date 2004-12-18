© 2022 WXPR
Global AIDS Fund Draws Criticism on Spending

By Jason Beaubien
Published December 18, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

It's been three years since the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria was founded. With billions of dollars at its disposal, the fund has attracted criticism, especially from the United States, over how it uses the money.

In 2003, approximately 3 million people died from AIDS-related causes, according to the World Health Organization. Tuberculous is the leading cause of death among people infected with HIV, accounting for approximately 15 percent of AIDS deaths worldwide. The United Nations global health monitor also estimates that malaria annually kills between 1 million and 3 million people.

NPR's Jason Beaubien recently traveled with some of the Global Fund's board members as they toured health facilities in rural Kenya.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

