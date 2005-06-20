Bush, Vietnam's Khai Meet to Discuss Closer Ties

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phan Van Khai visits President Bush at the White House, where the two discussed religious freedom, security and forging stronger economic ties. The hour-long talk in the Oval Office came during the first visit by a Vietnamese leader since the end of the war in 1975.

Also on the agenda for the two leaders of former enemies was Vietnam's bid to join the World Trade Organization. Khai, is on a five-day tour of the United States.

