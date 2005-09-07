© 2022 WXPR
U.S., Iraqis Target Insurgents' Logistical Base

By Melissa Block
Published September 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

U.S. and Iraqi military launch operations against insurgents in Tal Afar, considered to be a logistical hub for insurgents across Iraq. More than 5,000 U.S. and Iraqi soldiers are preparing for a fight against insurgents who largely control the northwestern city.

Tal Afar is about 40 miles from the Syrian border. Setting up on its outskirts, the military has arrested about 200 suspected insurgents trying to flee the city. Melissa Block talks to Washington Post reporter Jonathan Finer.

