Remembering the Bombs: Kabul Five Years Later

This past weekend marked the fifth anniversary of the start of U.S.-led airstrikes in Afghanistan. For residents of Kabul, to whom war was all too familiar, the onset of the bombing offered hope that the oppressive Taliban regime would soon be gone, and that they would be free.

But the weeks of fighting that eventually led to the Taliban's ouster also brought tragedy.

Thousands of civilians were killed across Afghanistan. Five years later, Renee Montagne speaks with Afghans who lived through the bombing campaign.

