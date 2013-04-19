Juror In Oregon Held In Contempt For Texting During Trial

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Earlier this week we told you about a Michigan judge who held himself in contempt when his cell phone went off in the courtroom. He said judges are not above the rules. An Oregon judge this week showed that jurors are not above the rules, either. During a trial in the town of Salem, the judge noticed that a juror's pocket was glowing.

It turns out the 26-year-old juror had been texting. He was held in contempt and spent the day in jail instead of in the courtroom.