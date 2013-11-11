© 2022 WXPR
Russian Subway Promotion Counts Deep Knee Bends

Published November 11, 2013 at 5:57 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Moscow subway can feel like a sweaty gym. They tend to overheat the trains and stations. So maybe this is appropriate. Riders are being offered a 30 ruble, one-ride ticket if they perform 30 squats. A machine counts your deep knee bends and dispenses a ticket if you finish 30 in two minutes. It's a promotion ahead of the winter Olympics in Russia.

Organizers say passengers should add elements of sport to their daily lives. To think no credit for running to catch a train. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.