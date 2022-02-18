What Marilyn Pekol is listening to

Hi, I’m Marilyn Pekol. I host Morning Classics every Friday. Music is my life. Before retiring, I was a music teacher, band director, and a school principal. I continue to play in a number of bands from polka to concert band. When asked to host a classics show on WXPR, it was a no-brainer. Of course I can do that!

I love any kind of music that is performed well and I believe live music is best (WXPR is second best). I’ve been playing flute duets with a friend, conducting the Rhinelander Area Community Band, and playing alto sax with the Lakeland Community Band. No polka gigs until late February, so I‘ve had time to listen to some old records and do some digitizing. Here’s what I’ve done lately: Haydn, Copland, and Debussy from the Time/Life Classics Collection, Claude Bolling’s Picnic Suite, John Denver’s Take Me Tomorrow album, and some Kingston Trio that belonged to my dad. True relics of the past!