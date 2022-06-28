NYC Pride sees fresh wave of activism from Supreme Court's abortion decision

For the first time since COVID-19, the New York City Pride March returned on Sunday for a fully in-person celebration. With the prospect of the Supreme Court revisiting decisions related to gay rights, the parade had a political focus.

A few hours before the parade, splashes of rainbow balloons and flags started dotting Fifth Avenue. Pride classics like "I'm Coming Out" played in the distance. Marchers and spectators started to line up, thrilled to be gathering again.

"This year's parade is especially meaningful because of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade," said Alysssa Marko, who rides with the Siren Women's Motorcycle Club.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Comedian Punkie Johnson rides through the New York City Pride parade as a Grand Marshal on Sunday.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Jeannine Petraglia, a member of the Sirens Women's Motorcycle Club, rides their motorcycle through the New York City Pride parade on Sunday.

The organizers decided to have Planned Parenthood lead the procession through Manhattan.

At noon, with a big pop of confetti and glitter, a platoon of Planned Parenthood marchers started walking to loud cheers from a crowd waving rainbow flags. As the parade went on, glitter-filled the sky and cast a sparkle over the Flatiron Building.

Photographer Steven Molina Contreras captured the celebration:

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion-rights advocates demonstrate along the New York City Pride parade route Sunday.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Two of the faces of the campaign behind this year's New York City Pride — "Unapologetically Us" — ride on a float through Sunday's parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Attendees wave Pride flags along Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A wide view of paradegoers standing behind gates along Sunday's New York City Pride parade route.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Three pose for a photo at Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A paradegoer peeks through a barrage of balloons at Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A marcher wearing a dress with the transgender pride flag as a train marches in Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A paradegoer's outfit at Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR The Lesbian and Gay Big Apple Corps marching band marches in Sunday's New York City Pride parade while playing their instruments.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Paradegoers cheer along the sidelines of Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Left: A paradegoer looks on during Sunday's festivities. Right: A shoulder blade adorned with a marker-drawn heart on a paradegoer at Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A trio of drag queens ride on a float through Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A paradegoer in angel wings takes in Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion-rights advocates and Planned Parenthood marchers protest in Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A paradegoer sits behind a gate along Sunday's New York City Pride parade route.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Left: A paradegoer struts through the street leaving a multicolored butterfly cape trail behind them. Right: A paradegoer in a rainbow unicorn horn at Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Paradegoers hold rainbow-colored fans along Sunday's New York City Pride parade route.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR Left: A paradegoer draped in feathers and jewels. Right: A paradegoer turns around to pose along Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A paradegoer holds a sign advocating for the protection of LGBTQ+ Latinx asylum seekers at Sunday's New York City Pride parade.

/ Steven Molina Contreras for NPR / Steven Molina Contreras for NPR A paradegoer reaches out beyond the gate along the sidelines of Sunday's New York City Pride parade to wave a rainbow-colored flag.