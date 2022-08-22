© 2022 WXPR
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

Published August 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A jury has heard closing arguments and begun deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were united in an agreement to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election.

Whitmer wasn’t harmed.

Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested hours away.

Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and undercover informants who got inside the group in summer 2020.

Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan.

