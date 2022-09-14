What Jeff Burke is listening to

Hi, I'm Jeff Burke, and I came to WXPR in February of 2006 as a newbie on a 9-midnight shift for Blues Friday. I've met some incredibly knowledgeable hosts/volunteers, all of whom bring a unique radio personality to the station. Diversity in music and significant on-air host's talents are among our many strengths. When I'm not listening to the pile of new blues offerings being sent to me by artists, labels and agents, I find myself seeking a re-grounding in jazz and have recently been returning to Mingus, Monk, Charlie Haden, Kenny Barron, Metheney, Wynton Kelly and Eddie Harris-to name just a few.