What Matt Persike is listening to

Hey. I'm Matt, though I'm known on the air by no name. I haven't figured it out yet. As of this printing I am about 9 months into my sweet substitute DJ gig here at WXPR. Now, the benefits are terrible, and they pay me literally nothing, but according to my grandfather this is the way one becomes a billionaire. Well, this or the casino. I am enjoying the opportunity, though. As a Rhinelander native, WXPR has been a fixture throughout my life.

Lately I have been listening to Wednesday, Ron Gallo, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jenny Lewis, Lunam Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Joe Henry, Beck, Eyelids, Dandy Warhols, Old 97s, Mt. Joy, the National... The artists that will bury me include Bob Dylan, Warren Z., the Clash, Velvet Underground, Wilco, White Stripes, Black Keys, Dispatch, R.E.M., Replacements, Bill Withers, Blind Melon.