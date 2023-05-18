© 2023 WXPR
What I'm Listening To
What I'm Listening To...
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Theresa Seabloom is listening to

By Theresa Seabloom
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT
Hi. I am Theresa Seabloom and have been hosting Country Legends on Saturday night from 7-10 pm for 17 years now. I am happy there and consider it a privilege to be keeping this style of traditional, authentic Country music available via WXPR radio. I’ve been collecting this music since a teenager and avidly continue to this day. I’m quite old-school and am thrilled for the opportunity to share my collection of CD’s and LP’s to keep this music on the air.

As for what I’m listening to now: I have enjoyed a good variety of music throughout my life but find I am more curious and broadminded now to check out other genres. I have recently “discovered” the Lonesome River Band and can’t get enough of them and their harmonies right now. But, to be honest – when I have my druthers – I find me truly content when I listen to good true Country music. The use of steel-guitar and fiddles in the music appeals to me and “speaks to my heart” as they say. And then I crank it! WXPR offers to the big audience out there that prefers the core Country music of the past – the kind that offers a down-to-earth, simple and honest telling of life that they listened to and can relate to. Thank you, WXPR!

