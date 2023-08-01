The Cossacks' traditions live on near the front lines in Ukraine By Joanna Kakissis, Claire Harbage, Hanna Palamarenko Published August 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 4:13 Claire Harbage / NPRYuriy Kopishynskyi stands with a horse at his family's horseback riding school on Khortytsia, an island on the Dnipro River just outside Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRKhortytsia was once a headquarters for the Zaporizhzhian Cossacks, 17th century warriors revered in Ukraine for their insistence on freedom and self-governance. This is a reconstruction of a Cossack sich, or a military administrative center. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRA herd of horses at the riding school on Khortytsia. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRKopishinskyi stands in front of a mural depicting Cossacks with long mustaches painted on the side of a trailer that they once used to transport horses to shows. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRKopishinskyi walks around the reconstruction of a Cossack sich on Khortytsia. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRKopishinskyi tests the blade of an ax that was in the museum at the sich. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRAndrii Lozovyi stands near some traditional Cossack weapons. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRLozovyi demonstrates sword fighting techniques he's learned from Kopishynskyi. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRA visitor approaches some of the horses at the farm on Khortytsia to take a photo. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRA horse's mane blows in the breeze. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRAnastatasiya Kopishynska, feeds the horses on the farm. Claire Harbage / NPR / NPRAnastatasiya walks among the horses at the riding school she runs on Khortytsia. Copyright 2023 NPR