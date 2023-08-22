What Marilyn Larsen is listening to

Hi my name is Marilyn Larsen. I stumbled across WXPR while driving in the Northwoods in the 1990s, and tuned in whenever my travels took me within range. Now that I live in the area - and can stream from anywhere except my ‘98 CRV - I enjoy the variety of music throughout the day. And now, as host of Morning Classics, I enjoy researching classical composers and their music, and sharing highlights with our listeners. My repertoire goes beyond classical music, though, so occasionally hosting Crossroads Café allows me to give airtime to some of my favorite tunes and explore new music. What I’m listening to now depends on the time of day: classical music in the morning, jazz or folk in the evenings, and anything goes in between. Favorites include Chopin, Beethoven, Grieg, John Coltrane, Stephane Grappelli, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Grateful Dead, Beatles, Eva Cassidy and Supertramp. No doubt because of the memories their music evokes!