Attorney General discusses funding for mental health concerns during visit to Wausau

Attorney General Josh Kaul stopped by Wausau West High School as part of a statewide trip on Tuesday.

The trip that is both celebrating another year of funding and making sure schools, parents, and students alike know what they have available to them when it comes to mental health resources.

That includes a 24/7 tip line that Kaul said has already had a lot of success.

"When kids see that this works or see that it worked for a friend, they're more likely to use it themselves," said Kaul.

That tip line has gotten thousands of calls on everything from bullying to threats against schools.

Kaul said the line has received a total of about 100 tips since it was founded.

The DOJ is seeking more long-term funding to ensure these programs stay in place for years to come.