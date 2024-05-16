Botanical garden in Wausau reverses name change

Leaders of Monk Botanical Gardens have apologized after their brief name change caused significant public backlash the last few weeks.

In yet another carefully worded press release, leaders said they are dropping their now-former branding to ensure that Robert W. Monk’s legacy remains front and center as they move the gardens forward.

“We sincerely apologize for removing ‘Monk’ from the name, which we recognize as a mistake,” read the statement. Leaders added that they “regret any confusion or disappointment caused by this oversight.”

The statement added that the change shows commitment to “Robert W. Monk III’s legacy while we work diligently to incorporate [his name] more thoughtfully into the name and identity of the

organization.”

In a statement to WSAU News, Board President Paul David said if a further name and branding revision occurs, the name will include “Robert W. Monk.”

The gardens announced they would rebrand themselves as “Wausau Botanic Gardens” in late April. The move was met with immediate backlash from the community and sharp criticism from the family of Robert Monk, who donated the land that would become the public garden and outdoor education area in the early 2000s. The board began walking back that move last week, saying they would “[piviot] to work on a brand that will both honor the legacy of Robert W. Monk as well as be more outward facing.”