Israel confirms it killed Hamas military commander in a July airstrike

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military says the top commander of Hamas’ military wing is dead.

The announcementcomes following a series of recent assassinations of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in the region.

Israel targeted Mohammed Deif, leader of Hamas’ Qassam Brigades, in a July 13 airstrike. That strike was on an area Israel had declared as a safe zone for civilians and killed 90 people, including women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Now Israel’s military says the Hamas commander was killed in that strike. The military told NPR its conclusion is based on new intelligence, and wouldn’t elaborate. Hamas has not officially confirmed Deif’s death.

Deif is believed to have survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts over the years. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called him the Osama Bin Laden of Gaza.

“This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war,” Gallant said in a statement.

In recent days, Israel claimed responsibility for assassinating a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, and Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Iran in a strike widely assumed to be Israel’s doing.

Israel is now preparing for potential retaliatory strikes. Several major airlines have canceled flights to Israel due to concerns of an escalation in the region.

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza and the presumed mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, is believed to remain at large in Gaza.

Israel’s announcements that both Hamas’ military and political leaders are dead could provide Israel with an “image of victory” that could pave the way for Israel to be willing to advance dithering negotiations and finalize a ceasefire deal and hostage-prisoner exchange with Hamas.

Israel’s defense chiefs have been advocating for a ceasefire with Hamas, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely seen as delaying a ceasefire deal, under pressure from his far-right political partners who want to continue the Gaza war.

“There hasn't been a week where people haven't told me, both domestically and abroad, to end the war," Netanyahu said in a speech Wednesday. "End the war because we have achieved what can be achieved, and anyway, victory is impossible. I did not succumb to those voices then, and I will not succumb to them today either.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Thursday urged Israel to translate military achievements into diplomatic achievements to free hostages from Gaza.



Copyright 2024 NPR