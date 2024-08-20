Biden caps off a career in public service as Democrats celebrate his legacy at DNC

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, speakers took moments to acknowledge the past – President Biden’s “lifetime of achievement,” and what many described as his heroic decision to pass the torch to Vice President Harris and bow out of the 2024 presidential race.

Harris even made an unannounced appearance on stage to celebrate Biden’s “lifetime of service to our nation.”

But Democratic leaders were also eager to look past Biden’s administration, to harness the energy that’s swept through the party since Harris took the torch – and to fulfill the possibility of making history in November by electing Harris as the first female president in the country’s history.

Surprise remarks from the Democratic nominee

As the presidential nominee, Harris is slated to deliver the convention’s keynote address on Thursday evening.

But in a surprise appearance early in the evening, preceded by Beyoncé’s hit song, ‘Freedom,’ she thanked Biden, for all he’s done, “and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you.”

She also thanked the crowd in Chicago who so quickly embraced her candidacy.

“This November, we will come together with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward with optimism, hope and faith, so guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us,” Harris said.

Harris later joined the audience at the convention during an address by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear , who spoke for reproductive freedom following the testimony of three women who struggled to find care with their experiences with abortion, miscarriage and pregnancy in states with restrictive abortion laws.

The last, best chance to send a woman to the White House

Before Beshear spoke, the crowd heard from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who recounted historical milestones achieved by other women in politics – Shirley Chisholm, the first African American in Congress and the first woman and African American to seek a presidential nomination; Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman nominated for vice president; and her own achievement in 2016, when Clinton herself accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

But Clinton fell short of being the nation’s first female president when she lost to former President Donald Trump in 2016.

Despite the campaign failure that November, she lauded Americans, particularly women, who “refused to give up on America.”

“Millions marched, many ran for office. We kept our eye on the future,” Clinton said. “Well, my friends, the future is here.”

“Something is happening in America,” said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“You can feel it. Something we’ve worked for and dreamed of for a long time,” she added.

There were also words of caution, however, not to get swept up in the excitement or the thrill of polls now skewing in Harris’ favor.

"The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible. But not guaranteed,” Clinton said. “We have to fight for it, and never, ever give up.”

Clinton urged Americans to “keep going” and ensure that, unlike 2016, Trump is kept out of the White House and Harris makes history.

“We have him on the run now,” Clinton said of Trump. “So no matter what the polls say, we can't let up. We can't get driven down crazy conspiracy rabbit holes. We have to fight for the truth. We have to fight for Kamala as she will fight for us,

A curtain call for Joe

Eventually, Harris and Clinton ceded the night to Biden, preceded by first lady Jill Biden and introduced by his daughter, Ashley Biden.

“When I look at dad, I see grace, strength and humility,” Ashley said. “I see one of the most consequential leaders ever in history.”

For roughly three and a half minutes the crowd welcomed Biden with a sustained ovation. His attempts to speak were repeatedly drowned out by cheers and chants of “thank you, Joe.”

Many in the crowd, Biden included, were brought to tears.

Biden’s eventual remarks capped a tumultuous few weeks in Democratic Party politics that began with his poor debate performance against his Republican rival, Trump; his resistance, in the face of mounting pressure from his party, to step aside; and his ultimate decision to withdraw from the presidential race and almost immediately endorse Harris.

“Let me ask you, are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden said.

After reiterating his support for the new Democratic ticket, Biden took ample time to reflect, chiefly on his accomplishments since ousting Trump.

“With a grateful heart, I stand before you now, on this August night, to report that democracy has prevailed,” Bidens said. “Democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved.”

“Because of all of you in this room and others, we came together in 2020 to keep America moving forward, not going back, to stand against hate and violence in all its forms,” Biden said of his victory four years ago.

In defense of the Biden legacy

The president was defiant, and at times, outraged, when challenging Trump’s descriptions of America under Biden as a nation on the decline, and a laughing stock on the national stage.

“He says we’re losing,” Biden said. “He’s the loser! He’s dead wrong.”

Biden acknowledged there’s room for improvement – a chance to build upon his accomplishments alongside Harris the last four years.

“Yes, we both know that we have more to do, but we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

Biden also hinted at the work left during his final months in office, including a nod to various pro-Palestinian protestors outside and inside the United Center – a vow to work “around the clock” to prevent a wider war in the Middle East and deliver a ceasefire in Gaza.

At the end of his address, Biden also appeared to acknowledge that age was a factor in his decision to step aside in the presidential race.

“I’ve been too young to be in the Senate and too old to stay as president,” he quipped, “but I give you my word I am more optimistic about our nation than when I was elected as a 29-year-old senator.”

He also quoted Gene Scheer’s song “ American Anthem ” – a song the president also quoted at his inauguration.

“America, America, I gave my best to you.”

Copyright 2024 NPR