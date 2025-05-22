Judge blocks Trump administration from closing the Education Department

On Thursday, a federal judge in Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon from carrying out Trump's executive order calling for the secretary to close the Education Department.

The judge also told the administration to reinstate Education Department employees who lost their jobs during the reduction-in-force announced on March 11 and "to restore the Department to the status quo."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR