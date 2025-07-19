© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police are investigating a man's death after he was pulled into MRI machine

By Chandelis Duster
Published July 19, 2025 at 5:09 PM CDT
An MRI machine is seen in Pittsburgh. Police in New York's Nassau County are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was injured after he was pulled into an MRI machine this week.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
An MRI machine is seen in Pittsburgh. Police in New York's Nassau County are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was injured after he was pulled into an MRI machine this week.

Police are investigating a man's death after he was pulled into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine earlier this week.

The 61-year-old man was wearing a "large metallic chain" when he entered an MRI room on Wednesday at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, N.Y., while a scan was in progress, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The chain caused the man to be "drawn into the machine which resulted in a medical episode" and he died from his injuries the next day, police also said.

NPR reached out to Nassau Open MRI in Westbury for comment on Saturday but has not received a response.

An MRI scan can create a "strong, static magnetic field" that creates physical hazards, says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates MRI safety. This can attract and "pull on" magnetic items such as cell phones, keys and oxygen tanks that can injure patients and medical professionals if they become projectiles, the agency says.

"Careful screening of people and objects entering the MR environment is critical to ensure nothing enters the magnet area that may become a projectile," according to the FDA.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Chandelis Duster
Up North Updates
* indicates required