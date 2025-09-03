New Jersey Democrat avoids House censure with help of five Republicans

Updated September 3, 2025 at 2:01 PM CDT

Five Republicans voted with Democrats to stop a vote to censure Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., following her indictment earlier this year after an altercation with law enforcement during a visit to an immigration facility.

Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood of Nebraska, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Mike Turner of Ohio and David Valdado of California voted with Democrats to prevent a vote to censure McIver and remove her from her spot on the House Homeland Security Committee.

McIver was indicted by a federal grand jury in June on criminal counts stemming from a visit to an immigration detention facility that resulted in a physical altercation with law enforcement. She pleaded not guilty.

That indictment listed three counts of "assaulting, resisting, and interfering" with federal officers, as McIver "forcibly impeded" officers as they attempted to arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka outside the Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility in Newark, N.J., on May 9.

McIver says the Trump administration has "weaponized the Department of Justice."

"At the end of the day, we went to Delaney Hall for an oversight visit because members of Congress had the right to hold these agencies accountable," McIver said in a statement at the time of her indictment. "We did not go there to protest, we did not go there for any of that. We went there to make sure that this facility was up to par and the detainees there were getting due process."

GOP-led censure resolution fails

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., introduced a privileged resolution in July to censure McIver and remove her from her from her assigned committee. The resolution advanced on Tuesday. House rules required a vote on the measure within two days.

For her part, McIver responded to the resolution by saying: "If House Republicans think they can make me run scared, they're wrong."

"We were all elected to do the people's work. I take that responsibility seriously — Clay Higgins clearly does not," she said in a statement Tuesday. "Instead of making life any better for the people he represents, he's seeking to punish me for doing what he and his caucus are too cowardly to do: conduct real oversight, stand up to this administration, and do our jobs."

Democrats in the House, who have accused the Department of Justice of charging McIver for political reasons, offered a measure on Wednesday to block the resolution from taking effect, an effort that succeeded due to the five GOP votes.

In a censure tit-for-tat, Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., introduced a resolution shortly ahead of the vote to censure GOP Rep. Cory Mills for his alleged assaults. That measure was not brought to a vote once the censure effort against McIver failed.

The House has censured 28 members in history; nearly 28% of those censures have occurred in the last four years.

The most recent member to be censured was Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, after he disrupted President Trump's first joint address to Congress in his second term.

